GWENT Police are appealing for information as they try to track down an Abertysswg man following his recall to prison.
Leon Wells, 40, was released from prison on January 28, 2022, but has now been recalled after breaching his licence conditions.
Wells had been sentenced 28 months in prison on November 30, 2020, after breaching his serious crime prevention order.
Police are now asking for any information on Wells' whereabouts.
He is known to have links to Tredegar.
To send any information to Gwent Police, call 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2200219968.
To report anything anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
