SHOULD Newport be in the running to host the 2023 Eurovision song contest?

The hunt is on for a UK host city after it was deemed unsafe for Ukraine to stage the contest due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Wales has a close relationship with the war-torn country and could put a bid forward to host next year’s competition.

We asked Newport residents if they wanted the city to host the contest should the Welsh Government place a bid.

Jane Rees, from Rogerstone, believes that it would be a great tourism boost for either Newport or Cardiff should they be considered as a host city.

Newport Residents say the ICC should host the event

She said: “It would be a boost to the local economy as we will have all those extra people visiting the country.

“Newport city council should put in a bid to host it as the ICC would be a great location. I have been to a few events there and don’t see why it wouldn’t be a good idea.

“We need something to get people back into Newport. If it was in Cardiff, it would still be good for hotels here in Newport as they would do cheaper deals than the capital.

“If I wasn’t from Newport or Cardiff and had to choose between them, I would stay here because it would be cheaper to travel into Cardiff than stay there.”

A spokesperson at the Eurovision Song Contest media centre said for a venue to be considered it needs a minimum of 10,000 capacity.

If Newport isn’t considered a suitable destination to host the contest, businesses still believe that tourism will be brought to Newport.

The Alexandra pub will host a themed night to draw tourists to the area

Natasha Gill, a barmaid at the Alexandra Pub in Newport, said: “It would put Newport on the map as it would be good for business as people are coming from all around the world to see the event.

“If the capital did host the competition, we would host a Eurovision themed event as we believe it would draw more people to the area.

“We hosted the Ryder Cup and we as a city were able to cope with a big event like that.”

The Welsh Government have confirmed they could put in a bid for a Welsh city to host next year's contest.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We remain open to discussions around bringing major events to Wales.

“As ever, any discussion would involve full engagements with partners, assessment of likely costs and benefits and consideration of a detailed technical specification.”

The ICC Wales in Newport were approached for comment.