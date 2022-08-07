THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Emily Stoddart, of Risca.

She said: "I do photography as a hobby and have always had such an interest in capturing the world in different ways."

This picture makes me happy: Seeing my two beautiful children happy together.

This picture makes me sad: A turtle that has been released into the local canal, which will damage the ecosystem.

This picture makes me laugh: Two ducklings running from their mother.

This picture is very special to me: One of the first photos taken by myself.

This picture makes me dream of something: The beauty of nature.