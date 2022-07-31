PUBS in Newport are showing the Women’s Euro football final across the city in a bid to boost the profile of the women’s game.

Wales sadly missed out on qualification to the Euros leaving our neighbours across the Severn Bridge to represent the home nations.

On Sunday, England will host Germany in the Euro Final at Wembley Stadium with a late afternoon kick off.

It’s the first major final that a home nation in the women’s have competed in and many pubs in the county will be celebrating that milestone.

The Ridgeway Bistro on Ridgeway Avenue will be expecting a huge crowd to support the home nation.

Tom Musto, manager of the Ridgeway Bistro, believes having a huge crowd will raise the profile of the women’s game.

He said: “We are expecting a big crowd, its an important match despite it being a women’s’ game and we always have busy periods during football matches.”

Women’s football in Wales is growing recognition on a national level with more people tuning in than ever before.

Now a home nation has the chance to be crowned the champions of the Women’s Euro competition 2022.

A spokesperson for the Potters Pub in Upper Dock Street is delighted a home nation is representing the whole of the UK in the tournament.

She said: “We will have screens showing the match, as it is a big day for the women’s game and will draw in a crowd.

“If England win it will raise the profile of women’s football not only across the UK but in Wales too.”

The Stonehouse pub in St Brides hopes to draw in a good crowd from the community.

Ellie Bidhendy said: “We normally get good crowds in for the football, whether it is for the men or women and Wales and England.

“We are excited to watch the game and hopefully see everybody celebrating a home nation win.”

The match at Wembley kicks off at 5pm on BBC One with coverage starting at 4.50pm.

Matt Wiseman from Tiny Rebel in Newport city centre said: “Having matches on BBC is a god send to businesses like us who do not have subscriptions to Sky Sports and BT Sport.”