THE Castle Inn and Bar in Monmouth is among the finalists for a prestigious pub award.

The pub, located on Monnow Street, has been shortlisted for Best Sustainable Pub at the Great British Pub Awards 2022 despite only being open for little more than a year.

They are among six pubs in line for the award and will now await a mystery judge to visit the venue and the owners will be interviewed by a panel before the awards in Manchester on October 4.

Owners Carl Willett and Paul Cinderey said: "We are very proud of the achievements of the team including highlighting our gift trees initiative to our guests where for only 99p they can off-set their carbon impact by purchasing a life changing fruit tree which positively impacts on the planet and the developing countries in which they are planted."

The tree planting initiative is in partnership with Sustainably Run Restaurants and has resulted in more than 2,500 trees being planted.

Guests at the pub can scan a QR code to view the forest that has been planted.

Mr Willett and Mr Cinderey said: "Whilst the gift tree initiative is a cornerstone to our sustainability, what we source and who from, refuse disposal and ingredients all form part of what we do on a daily basis to lower our impact on the environment.

"To be sustainable is about what we do and how we do it and what we can change to make a difference to our planet."

The pub specialises in local steaks and grills, so great effort is made to ensure that food served at the pub is local and sustainable.

Meat is supplied from 30 mins away at their Butchers’ farm in Usk and fruit and vegetables are supplied by Evans of Monmouth.