MOTORISTS are being warned to expect congestion on the M4 today as roadworks take place between junction 24 and junction 28.

The roadworks are part of the planned improvements on Ebbw River Bridge, north of the junction 28 for Tredegar Park.

There will be a series of closures and restrictions on the M4 around Newport until late autumn as major work gets under way.

The work is predicted to take around seven months, and will involve changes to the westbound carriageway of the M4 around Newport.

Today, Traffic Wales is warning of roadworks between J24 Coldra and J28 Tredegar Park for jacking works. There will also be disruption eastbound between J28 Tredegar Park and J27 High Cross.

A statement from Traffic Wales said: "This project will include bridge strengthening, resurfacing and lining works to improve safety on this part of the network and reduce the risk of unplanned closures.

"During this time there will be a restriction of abnormal loads and realignment of the westbound carriageway in the form of narrow lanes

"Safety inspections, material deliveries and structural investigations may also need to be carried out under lane closures. We are asking the travelling public to be aware of these works and to follow road signage where appropriate.

"The majority of works are being carried out during off-peak hours to minimise disruption."