A coasteering casualty has been airlifted from the Blue Lagoon at Abereiddy.

The woman was part of a coasteering group jumping from height into the lagoon yesterday afternoon, Friday July 29, when she sustained possible spinal injuries, said Fishguard coastguard team.

The team had been paged to back up HM Coastguard St Davids with the medical evacuation of the woman, who was placed on a paddle board and helped out of the water by members of the public.

The coastguard helicopter landed above the Blue Lagoon and the quarry. Picture: HM Coastguard Fishguard

Paramedics from Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust were quickly on scene to assess the woman's condition, and they felt it was necessary to request a helicopter extraction from the lagoon/quarry.

Coastguard teams from Fishguard and St Davids were involved in the incident. Picture: HM Coastguard Fishguard

Coastguards quickly set about emptying the area of a large number of members of the public in order to allow the helicopter to safely land and the woman to be loaded on board.

A coastguard team spokesman added: "Thank you to the majority of the public for quickly moving out of the area."

Their efforts were praised on social media.

Said one commentator: "Crikey! From a hundred people inside the lagoon to ghost town. Good work!"

The coastguard rescue helicopter was called to the scene by paramedica. Picture: HM Coastguard Fishguard

The St Davids RNLI lifeboat was also at the scene before it was re-tasked to a separate incident.