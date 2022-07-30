POLICE have issued a warning to shoppers about counterfeit notes circulating in a Gwent town.
The fake notes are being used in Brynmawr, say Gwent Police, who now plan to step up patrols in the Blaenau Gwent town.
Gwent Police issued the warning today and say CSOs will be holding high visibility patrols.
Gwent Police tweeted: "#BrynmawrNPT have had reports of possible counterfeit notes being used in the Brynmawr area. Those working in the area please be aware! CSOs will continue with high visibility patrols #NeighbourhoodPolicing #CrimePrevention."
To report a counterfeit note call 101.
