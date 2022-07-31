GWENT Police have warned shed owners in Torfaen as shed break-ins are on the rise.

Police warned residents in Torfaen to be vigilant as more shed break-ins are being reported.

Burglars are breaking into sheds and stealing garden equipment.

Gwent Police Tweeted: "Residents of Torfaen #BeVigilant! There has been an increase of shed break-ins being reported and opportunists have been helping themselves to your garden tools. #NewInn #Abersychan #Pontypool #Torfaen #WeDontBuyCrime #Staysafe #GreenFingers

