GWENT Police have warned shed owners in Torfaen as shed break-ins are on the rise.
Police warned residents in Torfaen to be vigilant as more shed break-ins are being reported.
Burglars are breaking into sheds and stealing garden equipment.
Gwent Police Tweeted: "Residents of Torfaen #BeVigilant! There has been an increase of shed break-ins being reported and opportunists have been helping themselves to your garden tools. #NewInn #Abersychan #Pontypool #Torfaen #WeDontBuyCrime #Staysafe #GreenFingers
