RESIDENTS of Forge Mews in Bassaleg have aired their grievances as it approaches a year since Old Bassaleg Bridge was closed for urgent repair.

The bridge was closed on August 6, 2021 and it is the only way that vehicles can get onto Forge Mews.

At the time of the closure, an access point was built so that cars could access the street but this has since been closed.

Now only pedestrians can use the bridge and Forge Mews residents must park their cars across the Ebbw River at Viaduct Way.

There does not seem to be an end in sight for residents of Forge Mews as some said they have not received any communication regarding the bridge since March, despite promises of a regular newsletter.

Alison Williams said: "We've been forgotten.

"Nobody has come near us despite us asking multiple times.

"They (Newport City Council) are scared to see us."

Disgruntled Forge Mews residents Alison Williams, Tony Brooks and Margaret Brooks.

The alleged lack of communication is a concern, with there being multiple issues that residents want to be addressed.

One of the main issues is the upkeep of the street, with long grass obscuring the riverbank and presenting a potential fire hazard.

This is compounded by compacted rubbish at the the bottom of communal bins not being collected, meaning that there is less room for waste as time goes on.

The amount of rubbish has attracted a fox which the residents say has never happened on the street before.

Ms Williams said: "We're saddened our street has gone to rack and ruin.

"We're ashamed to have friends and family visit us while the street is like this."

The long grass also helps to obscure the view of resident's cars across the river.

Overgrown grass obscures the view across the river and could be a fire hazard

Residents say that there have been multiple instances of vandalism on their cars and are worried about crossing the "ice rink" bridge on foot if repairs are not fully completed by winter.

Residents also say that they have spotted "blatant" drug deals but face a battle proving that there are anti-social behaviour issues in the area.

Parking enforcement in the area was promised and residents conceded that this was true for the first month of cars being parked on Viaduct Way, but say this has since stopped.

They also said that there have been several near misses on the road as people try to reach their cars.

Residents are worried about how emergency services can access the street, as there have been several incidents when paramedics had to get a code to get on to the street despite assurances that emergency services would all know the code.

Several residents on the street have health and mobility issues so rely on easy access to medical services.

No vehicles are permitted across the bridge

Deliveries have been restricted, with big companies such as Iceland refusing to deliver to the area.

Residents say they are lucky if Amazon delivers to the street, but that this depends heavily on the delivery driver.

Now there is plan to demolish the cottage at the end of the street and replace it with seven flats that would have parking, refuse and cycle storage facilities.

There have already been several objections from neighbours to the proposals, with official objections citing the disruption that will come from the project and also how the proposal is out of character for the area.

There are concerns that the increased footfall could further damage Old Bassaleg Bridge and the ‘curly’ bridge (a raised footbridge over the A467) and that lights will have to be installed on both bridges.

There are plans for seven new flats where the cottage is.

Add this latest concern to the list and it is enough for residents who are fed up with their situation and disillusioned with local politicians.

Ms Williams said: “Why can the council spend £27 million on a super centre in Ringland but can't repair our bridge?

“This is an emergency – it’s affecting our sanity.

“It’s almost as if the council wants us to move out.

“We just feel completely unloved.

“The next stop is we stop paying council tax.”

Newport City Council have been approached for comment.