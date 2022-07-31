A NEW beer shop could open in Newport city centre after council planners gave it the green light.

The Tiny Pub Company wants to open a "bottle shop, cafe and tap room" in Baneswell Road, in a premises currently occupied by a tattoo studio.

The Cardiff-based company said the new shop would be a retail space selling cans and bottles of beer and other alcohol for home consumption.

More than 1,000 types of beer will be sold there, it added, and will be "primarily from independent Welsh breweries".

But customers will also be able to sample drinks on-site, and food will also be available.

The applicant said the proposed shop "will be a good fit for the area" and will complement other food and drink businesses in the vicinity, such as The Cellar Door, Holy Cheesus, and the Rogue Fox cafe.

The beer shop and tap room "will have a strong community emphasis" and the venue will have "an atmosphere that will encourage customers to meet and chat with one another".

Although the premises will serve alcohol, the applicant said "the emphasis will be on enjoying and sampling the beers, not [on] becoming inebriated".

Some 64 neighbouring properties were consulted about the proposal, and one objection was received, over business concerns.

That objection said: "Allowing another food business near by us will make a massive impact on our trade. Please can you with draw (sic) this application and let existing businesses survive or we have no choice but to shut our doors, increase in stock price utility has made running business already very difficult."

Planning documents show the council acknowledged the proposed beer shop "does have the potential to cause noise and disturbance primarily through the comings and goings of customers".

A council officer said that "should permission be granted, any potentially harmful impacts can be controlled via the use of a condition restricting the opening hours of the business and it is noted that a separate premises licence would be required for the sale of alcohol".

The council's planning committee approved the application subject to conditions, including on the hours the beer shop could open.