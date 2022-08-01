POLICE have appealed for help to track down an "unknown" man who harassed a woman in Newport last week.
The incident happened at around 6.30am on Monday, July 25 in Docks Way, in the Maesglas area of the city.
Gwent Police confirmed officers had received a report of "a 45-year-old woman [who] had been followed and harassed by an unknown man" as she walked along the road.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200248512.
Alternatively you report information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
