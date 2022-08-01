PARKING charges in town centres in one area of Gwent could be brought back, two years after they were scrapped.

From January 2023, residents will be expected to pay for parking in the county borough’s town centres – Bargoed, Blackwood, Caerphilly, Newbridge, Risca and Ystrad Mynach – if the proposals are approved by the council.

Since June 2020, parking in council-owned car parks has been free, with the aim of boosting town centre trade following lockdown restrictions.

Now, parking charges are expected to be re-introduced, but at a cheaper rate for the first hour.

Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge has previously called for car parking charges to be abolished. Meanwhile, Plaid Cymru councillors have criticised the fact that the Twyn car park in Caerphilly is full by 9am, with workers, as opposed to visitors, filling the spaces.

The cross-party car parks task and finish group agreed to support the re-introduction of charges, and its findings were presented to the joint scrutiny committee held on Thursday, July 28.

At the meeting of both the Environment and Sustainability Scrutiny Committee and the Housing and Regeneration Scrutiny Committee, two possible options were presented:

Option 1: 40p for the first hour with subsequent hours at the existing tariff;

Option 2: 40p for the first two hours, with subsequent hours at the existing tariff.

Option one was approved by the joint scrutiny committee, with 17 councillors voting in favour and seven voting against.

In its report, the council estimated that choosing option one would result in an annual income loss of £83,000.

But, Marcus Lloyd, head of infrastructure at the council, told the committee that the cheaper rates could result in more people using the car parks with “attitudes changing”, and therefore could increase the council’s income.

Car parking charges in 2018/19 showed a total income of £652,124 and costs of £257,130. This money is put back in to operating the car parks and employing enforcement officers.

At the meeting, Plaid Cymru councillor for the St Martins ward, Stephen Kent, asked if more enforcement officers would be recruited to monitor town centre car parking.

Cllr Colin Mann, who represents Llanbradach for Plaid Cymru, said: “My understanding is that there is already a lot of pressure on enforcement officers.”

Council officer Clive Campbell said the council would not be employing additional officers and would be relying on existing resources.

Cabinet member for highways and transportation, Julian Simmons, said: “This is something we could look at.”

Plaid Cymru councillor for St Cattwg, Judith Pritchard, asked if blue badge holders would be eligible to have two hours of parking for 40p – therefore, an hour extra.

Mr Campbell confirmed that disabled users already have an additional hour with the current tariff and this will remain.

The proposals will now be presented to the council’s cabinet.

An impact report will be presented to the scrutiny committee 12 months after the implementation of the changes, if they are approved.