A MCDONALD'S customer was left fuming after being slapped with a £50 fine for taking too long to eat.

The diner shared the ordeal on Facebook Group Spotted Whitwick where he revealed he was fined for breaking parking restrictions at a restaurant in Leicestershire.

Posting in the group he said: "So annoyed, just had a fine for parking at McDonald’s for nearly 2 hours, we was there all that time eating and extra drinks, have now got a fine. Anyone else had this?"

Fellow customers urged the customer to appeal the fine.

"Appeal, it will probably get cancelled,” said one Facebook user.

Another added: "Go in and speak to McDonald's, they might be able to cancel it if you can prove you were in there the whole time! Worth a try."

McDonald's announces UK price hike on cheeseburgers

It comes after McDonald’s fans were left angered last week as the fast food chain announced it is hiking the price of its cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years.

The company told UK customers that it is lifting the price of a cheeseburger from 99p to £1.19, in the latest sign of mounting pressure on consumers.

McDonald’s said that it is increasing the price of “menu items impacted most by inflation” by between 10p and 20p.

McDonald’s UK & Ireland chief executive officer Alistair Macrow said the increases are needed to help the business cope “through incredibly challenging times”.

“Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation,” he said in an email to customers.

“At times like this, we know that providing great value is important.

“Since we opened in the UK in 1974, we have committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices, and that commitment will not change.

“But, today’s pressures mean, like many, we are having to make some tough choices about our prices.”