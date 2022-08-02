MORE than 340 staff and volunteers at Torfaen Play Service are ready to deliver an action-packed summer playscheme for children throughout August.

From this week children aged between five and 12 can take part in open access playschemes running every day until Thursday, August 25.

Children can take part in lots of art and crafts activities, sports, team games, and lots of free choice play that aims to keep them fit and healthy throughout the summer.

Gemma Boalch, from Cwmbran, whose children Pippa and Rory will attend the scheme for the first time, said: “After hearing so many amazing things about the playschemes, they are both really excited to take part, having been too young to attend in the past.”

"As a working parent, this really helps me as I know they are being supervised by trained volunteers and staff.”

There is no pre-booking - parents only need to complete the registration process on the first day their child attends.

In addition to the playschemes, a series of fully booked Laugh, Learn and Get Active camps are also running in Torfaen primary schools, with 1,300 children attending each day.

Popular Play in the Park sessions also return this year, after being introduced last summer. Sessions run during the afternoon in nine Torfaen parks.

Playworkers Ieuan Thomas, Rhys Cousins, Alex Jones, and Jasper Davenne are all looking forward to starting their summer.

They all attended the schemes when they were younger, and decided to get involved to make new friends and gain new qualifications.

Jasper, who has volunteered with the service for the past two years, said: “I really enjoy volunteering, it keeps me fit running around constantly with the children.

"I've made lots of friends and it has helped me with writing my personal statement for university, as I could talk about working as part of a team, problem solving, and the benefits of keeping children fit and healthy.”

Julian Davenne, council play service manager, said: "[Staff and volunteers] are all raring to go to offer play opportunities to children and young people across the borough.

"I know we are going to have a memorable summer, with lots of smiley faces and great friendships being formed."