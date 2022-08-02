A KEBAB shop in Chepstow has been named as a finalist in The Welsh Asian Food Awards 2022.

Efes Kebab, in Bulwark Road, is a finalist in the Turkish Takeaway of the Year category in the awards, which are in their second year.

The kebab and pizza shop, which offers collection and delivery, is owned and directed by Yunus Altinsoy, who said:

“I feel blessed to be a finalist and the team has worked very hard over the years – especially in Covid time. “I’ve done my best to help the community, as much as I could, to ease the issues. “I would like to send all my appreciation to my loyal customers and those who support us; without them I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Efes Kebab will be closed throughout the summer, as Mr Altinsoy has gone home to Turkey for the first time in three years.

It will re-open on Monday, September 5.

The food venue is among 10 finalists in the ‘Turkish takeaway’ category, with it shortlisted along with:

Saray Restaurant in Cardiff;

Turkish Kitchen Swansea;

Marmaris Risca;

Lezzet Turkish Kitchen – Cardiff;

Instanbul restaurant in Swansea;

Mira Restaurant in Cardiff;

The Mediterranean Restaurant in Llandudno;

Valetnines Newport;

Sen BBQ Cardiff.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Cardiff City Stadium – on Leckwith Road in Cardiff - on Monday, August 15.

Check out the full list of finalists and categories for The Welsh Asian Food Awards online at https://bit.ly/3BxOvJB