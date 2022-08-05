House prices in Monmouthshire have gone up by an average of more than £4,000 in the month of May, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in May 2022 average house prices in Monmouthshire reached £340,326.

This was up from £336,236 in April, representing over a 1.2 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 14.5 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Monmouthshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £493,564 from £488,128 in April

- Up to £493,564 from £488,128 in April Semi-detached houses - Up to £282,141 from £278,391 in April

- Up to £282,141 from £278,391 in April Terraced houses - Up to £229,431 from £225,808 in April

- Up to £229,431 from £225,808 in April Flats - Up to £166,320 from £165,815 in April

How do Monmouthshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing Monmouthshire to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £283,496 in May.

In cash terms, the average house price in May was £32,210 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 12.8 per cent in May 2022. Prices were up by 1.2 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Monmouthshire are the most expensive for average house prices.