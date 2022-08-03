House prices in Torfaen have gone down by an average of more than £600 in the month of May, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in May 2022 average house prices in Torfaen reached £187,687.

This was down from £188,334 in April, representing a 0.3 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 12.4 per cent.

How much have house prices decreased in Torfaen?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, some prices saw an increase despite the general fall.

Detached houses - Down to £330,048 from £332,807 in April

How do Torfaen house prices compare to the UK average?





The fall in prices this month means Torfaen is still well below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £283,496 in May.

In cash terms, the average house price in May was £32,210 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 12.8 per cent in May 2022. Prices were up by 1.2 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Torfaen are the most expensive for average house prices.