A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl has been reunited with the police officer who helped deliver her as a baby.

On July 18, 2013, pregnant Sarah Jones – from Maesycwmmer – was on the way to the Royal Gwent Hospital with her mother-in-law and father-in-law when her waters broke.

Realising they wouldn't get to hospital in time, they stopped outside Blackwood Police Station, where PCs Mark Powell and Helen Moss helped deliver the baby girl - who would be named Imogen.

Ms Jones said:

“I had been shopping and could feel pain in my back. “We phoned Imogen’s dad to let him know but it was too late to phone the ambulance and so we got in the car and headed to the hospital. We didn't get very far and had to stop at Blackwood Police Station. “I can't remember much; it was a bit of a blur - but I do remember PC Moss holding my hand and reassuring me."

PC Powell took the lead delivering, while PC Moss helped soothe the mum-to-be.

Imogen came out "blue" with the cord wrapped around her neck; PC Moss took the cord off while PC Powell encouraged the baby to take her first breath.

Today Imogen is nine years old and attends Maesycwmmer Primary School. She’s football mad and enjoys playing with her brother and dad.

When social media alerted PC Powell to the anniversary of this memorable birth he reached out to the family on a community Facebook page.

Ms Jones told him that Imogen – who has heard the story of her birth many times and has newspaper clippings from the memorable day – was well and invited PC Powell to meet them.

Left: PC Mark Powell with nine-year-old Imogen, who he helped deliver. Picture: Gwent Police

PC Powell said:

“We just wanted to get in touch to see how mum and daughter were getting along. “While it’s not something that happens every day, I’ve had the pleasure of delivering more than one baby but each one is an experience that stays with you forever. “It’s brilliant to see how well Imogen is doing, especially as she gave us quite a scare.”

PC Moss added: “It was a wonderful experience helping to bring a new life into the world and for everything to end happily with mum and baby safe and in good health.”

How the Argus reported the story at the time

The below article appeared in the South Wales Argus on Saturday, July 20.

POLICE officers were forced to become midwives after a woman went into labour outside Blackwood police station.

A 38-year-old woman from the Maesycwmmer area who was travelling with her father-in-law stopped at Blackwood police station at about 4.30pm on Thursday after her waters broke.

PCs Marc Powell and Helen Chapman had to deliver the baby girl on a grass verge at the side of the drive way of the police station with help from other colleagues.

The ambulance arrived soon after the baby was delivered and took both mother and baby to hospital - both are doing fine.

Sergeant Tony Watkins said: “I was finishing my shift when I heard the commotion on the drive. Marc and Helen led the way and delivered the baby with a few others assisting as we could.

“I’ve seen many things during my time as an officer but this was a totally new experience for us all.

“We did all we could to make sure the mother was as comfortable as she possibly could be. We are delighted that things turned out well, and all the officers and staff at Blackwood station wish mother and baby the very best. We hope they come back soon and visit.”

Temporary Chief Constable Jeff Farrar said he was very proud of the job the officers did.

“Officers are often called to deal with difficult and challenging situations but bringing new life into the world is not something they will expect to have to do. The officers are rightly delighted with how things turned out and deserve a lot of praise for their actions.”