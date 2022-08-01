GWENT Police has issued an update on the crash which closed the westbound carriageway of the M4 on Sunday.
The motorway was closed heading towards Newport between junction 23A for Magor Services and junction 24 for the Coldra from around 3pm.
The carriageway was closed for around two hours, with tailbacks as far as the Prince of Wales Bridge.
Gwent Police has now confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the incident.
None of the people in the vehicles suffered serious or life-threatening injuries, a Gwent Police spokesperson said.
“We had a collision reported to us at about 2.50pm [on Sunday, July 31],” they said.
“Three vehicles were involved, but no-one suffered any serious or life-threatening issues.”
