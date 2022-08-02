PLANS for much sought-after business units in Ebbw Vale have been given the green light by Blaenau Gwent planners.

The application was lodged by Starburst UK Ltd, which wanted to construct one building to provide a total floor space of 1,805 square metres.

This would then be divided into six small commercial units to be used for business (B1), general Industrial (B2), storage or distribution (B8) uses.

Planning officer Helen Hinton told councillors that these could be divided even further to provide more than six units.

The plans include associated parking, access, and cycle store behind unit 33 on the eastern end of Rassau Industrial Estate.

A plan of the site

Ms Hinton said: “The development of units would enhance economic development and business growth within the authority,

“The proposal is considered to be compliant with national policy and with the relevant policies Blaenau Gwent Local Development Plan.”

She advised that councillors grant planning permission.

Cllr John Hill said: “This is a prime industrial site, next to where the glass bottle factory (CiNER) is going.

“Let’s hope this is the first rush to get into the area to supply this factory.

“I can see a lot of this happening in the future.”

Discussion also covered the need for more units in the county to help boost the economy.

Planning development manager Steve Smith said: “There is a large demand for smaller units and we’re also facing a lot of enquiries for bigger 50,000 square foot units, if we had some built and standing vacant we could have filled them five or six times over during the last year alone.”

He added that regular meetings took place between the council’s planning and regeneration departments and discussions are happening with a number of developers to bring these types of development forward.

“The best people to respond to market demand are the private sector, it’s a case of us all working together to try and provide what the market wants,” he said.

The plans were unanimously approved, but Starburst UK will also need to apply and receive approval for a sustainable drainage scheme for the site before building work can start.