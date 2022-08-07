A NEW shop in Newport has pledged to put a community focus at the heart of its business.

Independent retailer Welsh Valley Traders has signed the lease for a new shop in Malpas Road, near the Shell petrol station.

Royston Prosser is a director of the business, which aims to offer groceries and household products at "very competitive prices".

There are also plans to offer an online shopping service in the future.

The shop sells everyday food and other essentials, including tea and coffee products, crisps, biscuits, toiletries, soft drinks and snacks.

"Having worked in retail, including one of the leading budget supermarkets, I am confident I will be able to create a sustainable business for my local community to help them," Mr Prosser said.

"My business plan is based on volume of sales therefore I am hoping the public will support me and enable Welsh Valley Traders to grow.

"Wherever possible I will be working with local suppliers to offer something a little bit different from the national general convenience stores. Once we are established, we will also be offering online shopping services."

One property experts said there was currently a lot of interest in retail units on streets like Malpas Road, which serve as main routes into Newport.

Claire Bignell is an assistant surveyor at M4 Property Consultants, which brokered the lease deal for the new Welsh Valley Traders shop in the city.

She said: “It has been a pleasure working with Royston and learning about his business.

"It is a tough market to enter but with the support of the local community and his extensive knowledge and expertise we are confident he can succeed.

"There has been a lot of interest in similar retail/offices located on the main arterial routes in and out of Newport. We will shortly completing similar deals on two other units in the city.”