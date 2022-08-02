A NUMBER of green spaces and parks across Monmouthshire have achieved Green Flag status this year.

The Green Flag awards, presented by leading environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy, give recognition to the locations that offer excellent facilities while demonstrating an ongoing commitment to delivering great quality green space.

Some attractions have received their first Community Award this year, including:

While four of the county’s locations are celebrating repeated success, including:

Tintern Old Station (award winners since 2009);

Caldicot Castle Country Park (since 2013);

Castle Meadows Abergavenny (since 2014);

Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal (since 2020).

Twelve other locations across the county have received special recognition with a Community Award:

Caldicot Community Garden;

Garden City Sensory Garden;

Rogiet Wildlife Friendly Village;

Incredible Edible Usk Garden at Monmouthshire County Council’s County Hall in Usk;

Mardy Park and Bailey Park, both in Abergavenny;

Crick Woodland and Crick Meadow;

Crucorney Allotments;

Goytre Community Garden;

Laurie Jones Community Orchard;

The Cornfield in Portskewett.

Monmouthshire County Council's cabinet member for inclusive and active communities, Cllr Sara Burch said: “It’s so great to see the hard work and commitment of the many volunteers and community groups that look after these beautiful green spaces receiving these fantastic awards.

"On behalf of my colleagues and myself, I would like to express our gratitude for all their hard work.”

The Green Flag Award programme is delivered in Wales by environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy, with support from Welsh Government. Independent green space experts volunteered their time in early autumn to judge applicant sites against eight strict criteria, including biodiversity, cleanliness, environmental management, and community involvement.