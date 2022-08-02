A FAMILY business is in the running to win ‘curry restaurant of the year’.

The Indian Summer in Monmouth has earned a spot among the finalists for ‘curry restaurant of the year’ in The Welsh Asian Food Awards 2022.

The business was started by Shaista Miah – who worked as head chef at the venue for more than 30 years – and is now run by his son Shaz Miah.

Shaz Miah said: “My father’s culinary skills were passed on to the chefs here.

“I’m so fortunate to work with amazing people and keep the family legacy going in Monmouth.

“We may be a small restaurant, but we are most definitely an authentic restaurant delivering high end Indian quality food, so I wasn’t at all surprised when Indian Summer reached this stage.

“Being a finalist makes us feel happy because we know how much love and attention is given to each and every dish prepared. “This proves that our customers appreciate our hard work. We would like to thank everyone who voted for us because we feel that we have already won!”

The Indian Summer has a ‘five’ food hygiene rating from Food Standards Agency and offers food to eat in the restaurant or for collection; it does not currently offer delivery.

The Monmouth restaurant is among 10 south east Wales finalists for this category, up against:

Bengal Cymru in Newport;

Hatti in Newport;

Taste Of Asia in Newport;

Tamarind Indian Restaurant in Newport;

Red Fort Caerleon in Newport;

Cinnamon Tree in Abergavenny;

The Three Mughals in Newport;

Shoboraj in Newport;

Jalsa Tandoori in Conwy.

Winners of The Welsh Asian Food Awards 2022 – which is in its second year – will be announced at a ceremony in Cardiff City Stadium on Monday, August 15.

Find all the categories and finalists online at https://bit.ly/3BxOvJB