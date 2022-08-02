A CALDICOT band are "overwhelmed" after seeing their album moving to the top of the charts in the same week as selling out a major hometown show.

Rusty Shackle are sitting pretty at the top of the iTunes singer-songwriter charts with their new album Under a Blood Shot Moon.

The album came out less than a week ago - on Friday, July 29 - but has already proved a hit with fans.

Rusty Shackle have seen off challenges by well-known names such as Sam Fender, George Ezra and even Joni Mitchell to claim top spot.

They are also currently in sixth place on the overall album chart.

“What an incredible day," the band said.

"Seeing our brand new album up there with the big names in the music industry is really something quite special.

"It shows the power of the people and we all feel so overwhelmed with the response from our fans."

Rusty Shackle are:

Liam Collins – vocals, guitar

Scott McKeon – fiddle, banjo, vocals

Baz Barwick – guitar

Ryan Williams – bass

George Barrell – drums, percussion

Alex McConnachie – guitar

They say the "cherry on the cake" on a successful week has been selling out their hometown show at Caldicot Castle.

"We will now be playing to more than 2,200 people on August 13," the band said.

"We simply can’t wait.

"It has been the date in the diary we’ve all been waiting for and it now promises to be a special night.”

To get your hands on the new album Under a Blood Shot Moon, head to rustyshackle.com