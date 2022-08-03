Brought to you by
The demand for parent and child fostering is on the rise. Ann tells us why she chose to do it and what's involved
When Ann and Paul approached Action for Children, they wanted to foster babies.
They went along to a fostering information event and heard about a different type of fostering. Parent and child fostering is a short-term arrangement involving both the parents and their children.
Ann said, “We were handed a parent and child fostering leaflet and I just thought, this is it, this is what we want to do. I didn’t even know that this type of fostering existed. We’ve been parent and child carers for five years now.”
Making the decision to foster
We look for warm, caring people who want to change a child’s life by giving them a safe and stable home. Our family-centred service gives expert support to foster families. This is to ensure that fostering a child is a rewarding experience for everyone.
We offer training, support and guidance to help foster carers and their foster child, along with a generous fostering family allowance and activities for the family throughout the year.
