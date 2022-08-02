COMEDIAN Rhod Gilbert’s diagnosis has inspired a fundraising comedy tour in South Wales.

Earlier this month, the Welsh comedian announced that he has cancer and is being treated at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff - a hospital which he has been a patron of and which he has raised money for.

Following the news, a group of comedians and promoters has teamed up for a stand-up comedy tour across South Wales to raise money for Velindre Cancer Centre.

Rhod Gilbert said:

“I’ve been absolutely blown away by the many lovely messages of support. “I’m thrilled that we can come together to turn this into something so positive for such a remarkable cancer centre.”

Wales Stand Up for Velindre was originally going to be a one-off comedy night organised by comedian and promoter Gareth P Morris.

Mr Morris said: “Mr Gilberts fundraising work over the years has been nothing less than inspiring.

“I looked to organise what would be a one-off comedy night for the Velindre Centre, but instead I was met with comedians wanting to support the cause.”

The line-up includes performances at:

Kings Arm Hotel in Abergavenny on October 10;

The Green Lady in Caerphilly on October 14;

Willowtown Club in Ebbw Vale on October 14;

Le Pub in Newport on October 16.

Ellie Chopping, of Shameless Promotion based in Newport, is one of many promoters involved - she said: “You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in South Wales who does not have Velindre Cancer Centre to thank for the care of either themselves or someone close to them.

"It’s wonderful to be able to do something to help with their efforts and show gratitude.

“Even better that we can raise funds while offering fun nights full of much-needed laughs for punters across Wales.”

Additional nights will be announced with promoters and comedians encouraged to get involved and help raise money for Velindre.

Head of Fundraising at Velindre Cancer Charity, Andrew Morris, said:

“Rhod has done so much for Velindre that it’s great to see others now supporting him and Velindre.”

Anyone wanting to get involved – by hosting a night or performing – can contact organisers at www.facebook.com/walesstandsup