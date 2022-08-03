TWO Gwent residents are currently wanted by police after both allegedly skipped bail.

Shaun Darren McLoughlin, 50, of Belmont Terrace in Brynithel, Abertillery, was first charged with possessing an air weapon in a public place.

McLoughlin had, without reasonable excuse, an unloaded .22 air rifle with a scope in a public place at Top Road in Garndiffaith, Pontypool on May 30, 2022.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence, but his guilt was proved in absence on July 29.

He allegdly failed to surrender himself into custod at Newport Magistrates' Court on July 29 after he was released on bail on June 17.

Consequently, a warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.

Gareth Jones, 40, of no fixed abode, is accused of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

The alleged offence took place on July 14, 2022 at American gardens in Pontypool.

Jones was released on bail on July 14, but allegedly failed to surrender himself into custody on July 29.

As a result, a warrant for Jones' arrest without bail has been issued.