Tenby Carnival will be returning to the seaside streets in a blaze of glory tomorrow,Wednesday August 3, after a two-year absence forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
The carnival, run by Tenby's retained firefighters, celebrated its centenary in 2019 with one of the liveliest events in its history.
Huge crowds lined the streets to enjoy the spectacle, with a wet and wild water battle in Tudor Square amongst its highlights.
The organisers have called on the townspeople to make ithe 2022 event 'the biggest yet' and help raise a bumper amount for the Firefighters Charity.
The day gets underway at 10am when Tenby Fire Station in South Parade opens its doors to welcome the public, with attractions including fire safety demonstrations, rides, stalls, refreshments and a grand raffle.
The carnival procession sets off at 5.15pm from Tenby railway station and makes its merry way through town to the harbour via Warren Street, South Parade, Bemont Arch, Lower Frog Street, St George’s Street, Tudor Square and St Julian Street.
Entry is open to everyone, and there are cash prizes on offer for the best costumes and floats.
The main sponsor of the event is Tenby House Hotel, with additional sponsorship from Tredeml Print Design Studio and Printers, Jago, The Qube, CK Roofing and The Normandie.
