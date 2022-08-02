Sarson's is offering hundreds of people the chance to have the cost of their fish and chips dinner reimbursed every week, as part of a scheme that will run throughout August.

As part of #SarsonsFryday, the vinegar company will be reimbursing hundreds of fish and chip dinners across summer, up until Friday, September 2.

This scheme is being launched to help support chip shops amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

To claim their free dinner, fish and chip fans need only snap a photo of their order and share it to Twitter or Instagram tagging @SarsonsUK and #SarsonsFryday.

To be valid, all entries must ensure they are following the Sarson’s social channels to be considered and have proof of purchase via a receipt for their meal.

Fish and chips anyone?

We are on a mission to help Brits save this summer, We are reimbursing hundreds of fish and chip dinners every Friday, starting today! So put an order in and tag #SarsonsFryday, it might be free! Full T&Cs at: https://t.co/tJn2xMnOwd pic.twitter.com/ZBLOnvPYZB — Sarson's UK (@SarsonsUK) July 29, 2022

Full terms and conditions for claiming the cost back can be found on the Sarson's website here.

Bryan Carroll, Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Sarson’s said: “The rising cost of living means we’re naturally all looking for ways to cut down our expenses, and sadly, one of the first thing that consumers cut back on is meals out and takeaways, leaving many of our favourite chippies at risk.

“As we enjoy the warmer weather, we wanted to help the nation support their local so we’re making everyone’s favourite day of the week even better with #SarsonsFryday. Whether it’s a staycation with friends, seaside visit with the whole family or a quiet Friday night in, we want to make sure Brits can get their fish and chip fix - so this summer, it’s on us!”