AN ABERGAVENNY food venue is a finalist for two categories in The Welsh Asian Food Awards 2022.

The finalists for The Welsh Asian Food Awards – which are now in their second year – have been announced, with Kong's Restaurant in Abergavenny shortlisted for two categories.

Kong's Restaurant is among nine finalists for ‘Cantonese restaurant of the year’ and among 10 finalists for ‘Chinese restaurant of the year’.

Business owner, Mr W Kong, said: “We are grateful to be finalists in two categories for the second year of The Welsh Asian Food Awards.

“It’s been a challenging three years since the pandemic hit our sector and we are overwhelmed by the support from our customers.

“We thank you all – we wouldn’t be a finalist if it wasn’t for their votes and positive feedback.

“We take pride in your continued patronage.”

Kong’s Restaurant launched in 2011, offering people living in and visiting Abergavenny a place to dine-in for Chinese or takeaway.

The food venue won ‘Chinese restaurant of the year – mid Wales’ in The Welsh Asian Food Awards 2019.

“Thank you to our amazing team of chefs and staff, who are the backbone of this success,” added Mr W Kong.

“Kong’s Restaurant wouldn’t be here if not for their perseverance and passion for good quality food.

“For us, the nominations and this event is a celebration of thriving Asian hospitality sector in Wales. “Despite all the challenges faced we are here sharing our culture through food.”

The winners of The Welsh Food Asian Awards 2022 will be announced at a ceremony at Cardiff City Stadium, on Leckwith Road in Cardiff, on Monday August 15.

The full list of categories and finalists is available online at https://bit.ly/3BxOvJB