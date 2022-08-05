THE British Cycling Youth and Junior Track Championships will return to Newport next week.

The championships were last held at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in 2019 and, following a break enforced by the Covid pandemic, the championship will be returning to the venue between August 8 and August 12.

The Youth and Junior Track Championship showcases some of the most exciting upcoming talent in British cycling.

Previous competitors include Sir Bradley Wiggins, Jason Kenn, Laura Kenny, Eleanor Barker, Geraint Thomas, Becky James and Owain Doull.

Steve Miller, cycling manager at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales said: “It is great to be able to host and organise the Youth and Junior Track Championships 2022 again after previously hosting the event from 2017 – 2019.

"These championships are going to be a brilliant opportunity to showcase what the future of the sport has to offer and see the future of British cycling competing head-to-head on our track for the National Jersey.

"The level of racing at this event has never let us down and I’m sure with the field we have signed up you won’t be disappointed this year either."

Tickets for one day cost £5, but it is possible to buy a week pass for £15 from the Newport Live website.