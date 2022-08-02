THE LONG-AWAITED building of a new visitor centre and repair work at Newport Transporter Bridge took a step forward on Tuesday.

The proposals will see the existing visitor centre replaced with a modern, bigger one, designed to be contemporary, while also reflecting the area’s industrial history and architecture.

However, the two main contractors hired entered administration, meaning the contracts had to be retendered – pushing the costs of the project up from £11.9 million to £16.9 million.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund was “sympathetic” to the situation and agreed to give an extra £2 million to the project, bringing its total contribution to £10.7 million, and Newport City Council agreed to fund the remaining £3 million.

On Tuesday, members of the council, along with local representatives, staff from the contractors, and from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, joined the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge for the sod-cutting ceremony at the bridge.

Dawn Bowden MS and Newport's representatives cut the soil ahead of work on the Newport Transporter Bridge#. Picture: Peter Ellis/Ellis Photography.

“It’s fantastic to be here at Newport Transporter Bridge to finally get this project going,” said Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council. “Without the hard work and the efforts of all of our fundraisers and the support from the Welsh Government and Heritage Lottery Fund, we would never have been able to get this project off the ground.

“It’s been a seven year journey, and I’m delighted to be here to celebrate the start of the development, and the restoration of the bridge.

“The Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge have been incredible. They’ve raised the profile of the bridge throughout the world. We’ve had donations for the restoration from across the world as well.

David Hando and the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge, who work to support and preserve the bridge, with Cllr Jane Mudd.

“Without the Friends of the Newport Transporter Bridge, we wouldn’t have been able to do this.

“Their continued efforts have been outstanding, and I’d really like to pay tribute to David Hando and the work that he’s done, really steering this and leading it forwards. He’s made a fantastic contribution to the city of Newport.

“What’s really important is we need to remember that this is an important icon that represents our industrial heritage, not just in Newport but the whole of South Wales.

“This is something we can all get behind, it’s really important we restore it for future generations so that they know what this means and what this has meant for our prosperity and growth.”

The current visitor centre at Newport Transporter Bridge will be demolished and replaced.

Cllr Debbie Harvey praised the work of the Friends of the Newport Transporter Bridge, in particular David Hando, and said she couldn’t wait to see the project get started.

“It’s been a long time coming,” she said.

“When you’re from Newport and see it from the motorway, you know you’re home.

“We didn’t think we would get the Lottery grant. It was a lot of meetings. But when we found out, it was like all my Christmases came at once.

“It’s such a beautiful statue. How could you let in fall in the water?

“It’s all systems go now. I cannot wait for it to begin.”

“It’s tremendous,” said Newport West MS Jayne Bryant. “It’s down to the huge effort from Newport City Council, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge.

“The Transporter Bridge is an icon, not just in Newport but in South Wales, and we’re really proud of it.”