An open-air cinema is coming to Abertillery in Blaenau Gwent this Friday on behalf of Abertillery Town Cricket Club.

Taking place at Cricket Field at Abertillery Park gates, the event will open at 6pm with the film Back to the Future starting at just after 8pm.

Proceeds will go towards the cricket club who are raising funds for repairs.

Gareth Trapnell secretary at Abertillery Town said: “Our hot water system has broken down – we cannot access the roof void due to asbestos there.

“This means we have no hot water for showers – this gives difficulty in terms of attracting and retaining players.

“There’s also no hot water for washing hands so we cannot prepare food, reducing our potential income.”

The cricket club inherited a falling down pavilion which is beyond repair and are hoping the raised funds will help them get a new one designed.

Mr Trapnell said: “What a new build will do is give us a home to comfortably base ourselves, it will make the club more attractive to our members and visitors to stay on after games.

“It will be designed to our purposes and will be energy efficient.

“This will increase the ability of the club to be sustainable.

“The pavilion itself has four changing rooms when we only need two but cannot be developed due to the roof and weakness of the prefabricated/ nonstandard construction walls which are decaying in places.

“We chose to show Back to the Future being a classic for all the family.

“This film is a bit different from most open-air offerings and we’re hoping families and couples come along.”

Biff’s Kitchen will be present selling burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries.

A bar will also be available at the cricket club selling alcohol, soft drinks and confectionary.

General admission is £5 for children, £8.50 for adults and £18.50 family tickets are available which are all subject to booking charges.

VIP tickets are £6, £12 and £25.

On the gate tickets are also available for £12 and £15 for VIP.