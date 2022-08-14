IT IS always fascinating to see places you know well from the air.
Here are 10 pictures taken by a couple of members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club which give you a different perspective on the area.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
The Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport. Picture: John Hamblen.
Towards the docks with the Transporter Bridge and the SDR Bridge. Picture: John Hamblen.
Houses in Maesglas, Newport. Picture: John Hamblen.
Ship at Newport Docks. Picture: John Hamblen.
Llantarnham Grange, Cwmbran. Picture: Phil Watkins.
Town Hall and Italian Gardens, Pontypool. Picture: Phil Watkins.
Pontypool, taken from Pontypool Park. Picture: Phil Watkins.
Cwmbran town centre and bus station. Picture: Phil Watkins.
Pontypool town centre. Picture: Phil Watkins.
Pontypool riverside. Picture: Phil Watkins.
