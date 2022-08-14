IT IS always fascinating to see places you know well from the air.

Here are 10 pictures taken by a couple of members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club which give you a different perspective on the area.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Health: The Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport. Picture: John Hamblen

The Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport. Picture: John Hamblen.

South Wales Argus: Newport: Towards the docks with the Transporter Bridge and the SDR Bridge. Picture: John Hamblen

Towards the docks with the Transporter Bridge and the SDR Bridge. Picture: John Hamblen.

South Wales Argus: Houses: Maesglas, Newport. Picture: John Hamblen

Houses in Maesglas, Newport. Picture: John Hamblen.

South Wales Argus: Ship: At Newport docks. Picture: John Hamblen

Ship at Newport Docks. Picture: John Hamblen.

South Wales Argus: Arts: Llantarnham Grange, Cwmbran. Picture: Phil Watkins

Llantarnham Grange, Cwmbran. Picture: Phil Watkins.

South Wales Argus: Town Hall and Italian Gardens, Pontypool. Picture: Phil Watkins

Town Hall and Italian Gardens, Pontypool. Picture: Phil Watkins.

South Wales Argus: Pontypool: Taken from Pontypool Park. Picture: Phil Watkins

Pontypool, taken from Pontypool Park. Picture: Phil Watkins.

South Wales Argus: Bus Station: Cwmbran town centre. Picture: Phil Watkins

Cwmbran town centre and bus station. Picture: Phil Watkins.

South Wales Argus: Shops: Pontypool town centre. Picture: Phil Watkins

Pontypool town centre. Picture: Phil Watkins.

South Wales Argus: Riverside: Pontypool. Picture: Phil Watkins

Pontypool riverside. Picture: Phil Watkins.