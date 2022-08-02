A man has been charged with intending to injure or alarm the Queen under the Treason Act.
The charge relates to an incident on Christmas Day last year, the Metropolitan Police say.
On December 25, 2021, police were called at 8:30am this morning after the security breach at the home of the Queen.
Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has been charged with intending to injure or alarm the Queen under the Treason Act following an incident on Christmas Day at Windsor Castle.
Scotland Yard said Chail, from Southampton, has been charged with an offence under section 2 of the Treason Act, 1842 which is “discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty”.
He has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
The 20-year-old is currently in custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 17.
Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said it has authorised the Met to charge Chail “after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow”.
