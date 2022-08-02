A man has been charged with intending to injure or alarm the Queen under the Treason Act.

The charge relates to an incident on Christmas Day last year, the Metropolitan Police say.

On December 25, 2021, police were called at 8:30am this morning after the security breach at the home of the Queen.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has been charged with intending to injure or alarm the Queen under the Treason Act following an incident on Christmas Day at Windsor Castle.