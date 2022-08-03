A CAERPHILLY man is set to go on trial over allegations of false imprisonment and making a threat to kill at a pub.
Anthony James Parsons has also been accused of threatening a person with a "large kitchen knife".
The 29-year-old appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Saturday, July 30 and was remanded into custody.
Parsons, of School Street, Senghenydd, is alleged to have "unlawfully and injuriously imprisoned" a male and "detained him against his will".
He is also alleged to have made "a threat to kill" the same man, and to have "unlawfully and intentionally threatened" the alleged victim with a knife "in such a way that there was an immediate risk of serious physical harm".
All three alleged offences are said to have been committed at the Hollybush Inn, in Pentwyn, Cardiff, on Thursday, July 28.
Parsons will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, August 29.
