A RUGBY player taking part in beer slide challenge had an epic fail and crashed - sending all the pints flying.

The video shows the player from Blaina RFC in Blaenau Gwent smashing into a table full of lager after arriving on his belly.

The challenge has been popular among amateur clubs in Wales and sees players downing booze after using a water slide mat.

But one player smashed into the table - spilling all his team mates' beer.

Luke Rees, 25, captain of Blaina said: “Everyone just went nuts, they didn’t know whether to be angry or to burst out laughing, he took a bit of roasting for it.

''It brought everyone together a bit more, it was a special moment that meant we left Saturday in arms together.

“A big part of being a rugby club in South Wales is having fun and making real connections, that was our aim for Saturday, just to bring the old and new players together. This definitely brought us closer.

“To be completely honest, it came from the back of another rugby club doing it and us seeing the video online, thinking it would be fun to try.''