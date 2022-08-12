A FOOD venue in Risca is a finalist at The Welsh Asian Food Awards.

Marmaris Risca, in Commercial Street, is a finalist for ‘Turkish takeaway of the year’ at The Welsh Food Asian Awards 2022, which is being held for the second time this year.

Sadık Argunaga, who owns the business, said:

“We are delighted to be in the finals and would like to say thank you to all staff for their hard work and thank to all customers for their support.”

Marmaris Risca is open seven days a week offering fresh food such as kebabs, pizzas, wraps, burgers, fried chicken, and more.

The food venue is among 10 finalists in the ‘Turkish takeaway’ category, with it shortlisted along with:

Saray Restaurant in Cardiff;

Turkish Kitchen Swansea;

Efes Grill in Chepstow;

Lezzet Turkish Kitchen – Cardiff;

Instanbul restaurant in Swansea;

Mira Restaurant in Cardiff;

The Mediterranean Restaurant in Llandudno;

Valentines Newport;

Sen BBQ Cardiff.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Cardiff City Stadium – on Leckwith Road in Cardiff - on Monday, August 15.

Check out the full list of finalists and categories for The Welsh Asian Food Awards online at https://bit.ly/3BxOvJB