A DAD is hoping for information to end almost a decade of hurt as he marks his missing son’s birthday.

Kyle Vaughan from Newbridge was last seen on December 30, 2012, at the age of 24 and the subsequent murder investigation has so far run cold. Kyle would have turned 34 today, August 3.

Dad Alan Vaughan campaigned tirelessly for the return of his son’s body alongside his late wife Mary prior to her 2018 death and has continued to campaign despite ailing health.

Mr Vaughan still remembers the last birthday he celebrated with Kyle, a decade ago. He told the Argus: “On his 23rd birthday, Mary got him new clothes, trainers and smellies as well.”

The last nine years of birthdays has been painful for Mr Vaughan who said he has nine birthday cards and presents left unopened for Kyle and rues the fact that he has no grandchildren.

For the past nine years, Kyle’s family have marked his birthday by putting flowers on the poster on the A467 where Kyle was last seen and have done media appeals to end the suffering.

Kyle was last seen on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys by two undertakers and his car was found around 11.45pm on December 30, 2012. Kyle, who is diabetic and needed his medication, had been returning to a party after seeing friends at a pub in Risca but was not with the car when it was found.

Gwent Police launched a missing persons appeal, however it soon developed into a murder investigation which saw eight people arrested including four on suspicion of murder, but all were released on bail and no charges have been brought.

Kyle’s body has never been found.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie said: “More than nine years on, our investigation into what happened to Kyle remains very much active and we remain in regular contact with his family.

“Officers from our major incident team continue to investigate any information that we receive from members of the public.

“This investigation is extensive. To date we’ve conducted searches in 40 areas, we’ve interviewed in excess of 200 people, more than 180 intelligence logs submitted and nearly 900 witness statements taken.

“Unfortunately, though, we still don’t have the answers we need and Kyle’s family so desperately want.

“We’re still keen to receive any information that may assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel it is.”

Gwent Police are re-launching a portal for people to submit any information they have to assist with the investigation.

The portal will be open for one month from Kyle’s birthday on Wednesday, August 3 and any information received via this link will be passed onto the investigative team for further examination: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62WH020313K13-PO1.

You can also call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 397 30/12/12, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.