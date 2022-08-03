A MAN who "dishonestly made off" from a petrol station without paying for fuel has been left nearly £700 out of pocket.
Caerphilly man Rhys Walters appeared before magistrates in Cardiff on Monday to plead guilty to one charge of making off without making payment.
The 25-year-old was at a Sainsbury's garage in Colchester Avenue, Cardiff, when he committed the offence on February 24.
Magistrates fined him £484 for the offence, and also ordered him to pay compensation to the tune of £78.88 - the value of the diesel he made off with.
Walters, of St Helen's Court, must also pay court costs of £85 and a £48 victim surcharge.
