A POP-UP cinema and creative events space has opened in Newport city centre open to anyone interested in a career in the film industry.

Unit 9 in Friars Walk was transformed by Ffilm Cymru Wales into a drop-in community area to host film screenings and for people to learn new skills.

The film company collaborated with the Foot in the Door programme, who provide training and work opportunities for people over the age of 16.

Workshops range from animation, theatrical make-up and CV workshops for people interested in the industry who want to upskill and learn more about working as a trainee in the film and TV sector in Wales.

Film screening at Pop-up cinema Credit: Amy Morris

Faye Hannah, head of skills and training at Ffilm Cymru Wales, is delighted to open the first ever community pop up shop in Newport

She said: “Ffilm Cymru are delighted to be opening Unit 9, the first ever community pop-up shop dedicated to showcasing and learning about Film and Television careers in Wales.

“We are particularly proud of our skilled art department trainees from the Foot in the Door programme.

“They have designed and built the shop interior, showcasing their many transferable skills, developed through Foot in the Door trainee placements.”

Last month the team offered free film screening events for Newport residents to see what local film makers have created.

Residents across Newport also had the chance to see an incredible mural created by local artist Antony Smith, who produces work under Consumersmith Fine Art.

The mural tells the story of the Foot in the Door campaign offering real opportunities for people in Newport to develop careers in TV.

The stunning mural created to highlight work of foot in the door

Amy Morris, Foot in the Door community manager, helped create the pop-up cinema.

She said: “The idea behind it was to let people know who work and live in Newport that we are here, we wanted to connect them with what we are doing.

“We are connecting skilled people who are looking for opportunities to work and be trained and develop new skills in the film or creative industry sector.

“On Thursday we are showing short films made by the people of Newport who will get to show their work and gain valuable feedback.”

While working with partners across Wales such as housing associations, job centres and local authorities, Foot in the Door are providing new-entrant training placements on local film and TV productions.

Another event at the pop up cinema Credit: Amy Morris

There is also support for accessibility, transport and childcare.

This week will be the last chance for residents of Newport to visit the pop-up cinema to gain advice.

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said she is proud to have such a pop-up cinema in Newport.

She said: “The development of the creative industries in Newport is very important to us. There is an abundance of natural talent locally, a fact corroborated by so many incredibly successful individuals and organisations.

“The coming together of cultures through music and the arts, sharing our stories and experiences, is also a key feature of Welsh life.

“This project is an amazing chance for people to springboard into the sector, develop their skills and experience, and boost their employment opportunities.

“We are very pleased to be working in partnership with such fantastic organisations to provide exciting opportunities for people in Newport."