Blue singer Lee Ryan was reportedly arrested after being kicked off a British Airways flight to London when cabin crew refused to serve him alcohol.

The 39-year-old who also appeared in long-running BBC soap Eastenders was on a BA glight travelling from Glasgow to London on Sunday.

The flight was said to have been disrupted for 20 minutes after the star refused to sit back down in his seat, The Mirror reports.

A Met Police spokesman said: "At around 1640hrs on Sunday, 31 July, officers met a flight that had arrived at London City Airport from Glasgow.

"A 39-year-old man was arrested for a public order offence. He was taken into custody at an east London police station and was released under investigation the following day."

One passenger told The Sun: "Never mind singing with Blue, he turned the air blue with his language.

"He became aggressive with the air hostesses once it became clear he wouldn’t get given alcohol.

"At one point he left his seat and started walking up and down the aisle despite being told to sit down — he even ran behind the cabin crew curtains."

Lee Ryan has appeared on stage and television since Blue split, a band he formed with Antony Costa, Duncan James and Simon Webbe in 2000.