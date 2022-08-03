A NEW Costa Coffee drive through store has opened in Newport.

The recently opened store forms a part of the 146-bedroom Tŷ Hotel development at the Coldra.

The new hotel is part of the Celtic Collection and is being built next to the Coldra Court Hotel.

Ahead of the construction of the hotel, Russell Phillips, vice-president, facilities and development, of the Celtic Collection said: “Tŷ Hotel Newport will bring more employment and visitors to the City of Newport and help the area address a shortfall in the accommodation needs of conferences and events being held at ICC Wales.

“An essential, mid-range hotel also helps us offer a different kind of accommodation for people attending and working on these events as well as those visiting the city and region for other purposes.”

The Costa Coffee shop and drive through can be accessed from the A48, and it is the eighth Costa Coffee store in Newport.

It is open from 7am to 6pm on Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 5pm on Sundays.