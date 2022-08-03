NEW 20mph speed limits in Caldicot have not received the warmest of welcomes by residents in the town.

Last month, the Senedd voted to bring in a new law that will cut speed limits from 30mph to 20mph on most residential roads across Wales from next September.

The government claims the lower speeds will improve road safety, but not everybody was happy with the change during the trial periods in Monmouthshire, including some Caldicot residents.

Speaking to the Argus, Phil Cook said that he believed the change from 30mph to 20mph would "not make a bit of difference".

"People never drove at 30, so why would they drive at 20?" he said.

"More often than not they'll not get a fine either, so why would they drive at 20?"

The change to 20mph was also criticised by another resident, who did not want to be named, who said: "I find it really hard to drive at 20.

"30 is just about ok. At 20 I'm focussing more on my speedo and not so much on the road.

"I think it makes driving more dangerous."

Public Health Wales have said that they support the proposal to lower the speed limit.

In a statement, the health body said that lowering the speed limit will reduce the risk of traffic crashes and could help people feel safer to walk and cycle.

Another resident, Amy Wills, conceded that the slower limit "would make it safer for the children, especially during the holidays", but said it may lead to more congestion in the town "particularly at the roundabouts at each end".

Huw Francis said simply: "What a load of rubbish."