Cymdeithas yr Iaith, the Welsh language society, have published their own draft education bill while the Welsh Government prepares its own Welsh Education Bill white paper.

Cymdeithas will also launch a consultation with education oeganisations and the general public in order to steer the draft bill's content.

The current draft's author is Keith Bush, Welsh Law Fellow at the Welsh Goevrnance Centre, and the bill contains measures which, according to Cymdeithas yr Iaith, aim to "normalise Welsh-medium education".

The draft act includes:

Setting a statutory target that Welsh will be the language of Wales' education system by 2050;

Establish a rule that all new schools must be Welsh-medium;

Replace local Welsh language education strategic plans with a single national framework;

set all schools on a path towards becoming Welsh-medium schools by 2050 at the latest

Put a duty on councils to provide free transport to Welsh language schools

Catrin Dafydd on behalf of Cymdeithas yr Iaith's Education Group said : "There is a once in a generation opportunity from the Welsh Government and the Minister, Jeremy Miles specifically, to draw up a law that will ensure Welsh medium education for everyone. It is shameful that a lucky minority get a Welsh education while 80% of young people in Wales continue to study 'Welsh as a Second Language'. There is a consensus that that system deprives a large percentage of children of the ability to speak Welsh fluently, which excludes them from opportunities in their communities, from jobs and from a wealth of Welsh culture.

"The inequality is most evident among disadvantaged communities, migrants and people of colour. If the Government seriously believes that the Welsh language belongs to everyone, the proposed law must ensure Welsh education for everyone, not just the lucky ones."

The draft act is being launched on the Eisteddfod maes in Tregaron, where Cymdeithas yr Iaith are hosting events all week to mark sixty years since their first protest in Trefechan.

Chair of the Cymdeithas yr Iaith, Mabli Siriol Jones, added: "There is a historic opportunity from the Minister and the Welsh Government to put in statute that Welsh is the language of education in Wales, setting all schools on a path to provide Welsh-medium education for everyone by 2050. Setting new statutory targets for local authorities and planning the workforce is the only way to ensure fairness for everyone. By launching a consultation on our own Act, we hope to draw the attention of the public and organisations to the power the Minister has to at last give the Welsh language to all the children of Wales."