A warning has been issued to British holidaymakers heading to Spain as new laws have been passed in the country.

Intense heat is expected to hit in nine of Spain’s provinces this week, with temperatures set to rise above 42C.

The blistering temperatures come as new laws have been passed limiting how cooling systems can be used in the country’s offices, shops and hospitality venues.

New rules mean temperatures cannot be set lower than 27C in the summer, or above 19C in the winter.

It is part of a set of new energy-saving measures.

As the new laws take effect, Spain’s state weather service aren’t ruling out a heatwave across the country.

A spokesman said: "It cannot be ruled out that it will end up being classified as a heatwave, especially in the south-west of the peninsula, although it will not be as extraordinary as that of mid-July."

It is the latest in a series of new laws that could impact holidays in Spain.

Holidaymakers going to the toilet in the sea or at the beach will be given a £640 fine, after the city council of Vigo announced a new public urination law.

Town officials said public toilets were being installed on beaches, and failure to use them would land tourists in trouble.

Other local authorities in Spain have announced that fines would be imposed for people dressed inappropriately in the street.

This included woman wearing only a bikini and men without a top.

Among other new rules introduced, using soap in the sea will now be banned, as will reserving a spot on the beach with a towel.

While Majorca announced Brits won't be allowed in Palma Beach restaurants or bars if they are wearing football shirts.

The clothing ban includes tank tops without straps, swimming trunks, swimsuits, and football tops.