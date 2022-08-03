A MAN who pleaded not guilty to murder is set to stand trial next week.

Carl Silcox, 44, denies the murder of 43-year-old Adele Cowan in Caerphilly on October 17, 2020.

Silcox appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for a hearing on Wednesday, August 3, where Her Honour Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke discussed some final details with prosecutor Mr Broadstock and defence solicitor Mr Smith.

HHJ Lloyd-Clarke confirmed that the trial is due to start on Monday, August 8. 