A MAN who pleaded not guilty to murder is set to stand trial next week.
Carl Silcox, 44, denies the murder of 43-year-old Adele Cowan in Caerphilly on October 17, 2020.
MORE NEWS:
- Family calls for answers a decade after last birthday with missing son
- Huge fine for driver who 'dishonestly' made off with tank of diesel
Silcox appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for a hearing on Wednesday, August 3, where Her Honour Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke discussed some final details with prosecutor Mr Broadstock and defence solicitor Mr Smith.
HHJ Lloyd-Clarke confirmed that the trial is due to start on Monday, August 8.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here