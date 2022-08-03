Comic Con Wales returns this weekend, with a host of superstars set to appear in Newport as part of the two-day event.

This year’s edition of Comic Con Wales is being held at ICC Wales in the city on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7.

Fans in attendance will get the chance to meet a number of stars, including WWE superstar, Peacemaker and Suicide Squad actor John Cena.

Also appearing in Newport are Melissa Joan Hart from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, James Marsters from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Steven Ogg and Chandler Riggs from The Walking Dead and actors from Cobra Kai, Suits, Gotham, Teen Wolf and more.

This is everything you need to know if you are attending Comic Con Wales this weekend.

When is Comic Con Wales?





Comic Con Wales will take place at ICC Wales in Newport this weekend.

The event will open its doors at the same time on both days, with early entry and diamond pass tickets being allowed in from 9am on Saturday and Sunday.

Those with standard entry tickets can enter the venue from 11am on both days.

Halls will close at 6pm.

How to get to Comic Con Wales

ICC Wales is located 23 minutes from Cardiff and 40 minutes from Bristol, just off the M4.

It can be accessed by exiting the motorway at Junction 24 for Coldra.

There is dedicated parking with over 2,000 visitor parking spaces located on-site, with 700 spaces on levels -1 and -2.

Parking for up to five hours costs £6, rising to £9 if you want to park for between five and eight hours.

How to get to Comic Con Wales by public transport

Thanks to Newport’s brand new fflecsi ‘on-request’ bus service, ICC Wales is quick, easy and inexpensive to reach from any location across the city.

Simply book fflecsi online or via the app and they will pick you up from as close to your location as soon as possible.

Bookings can be made up to 7 days in advance, with single trip tickets from only £2 or buy a City Day ticket for £4 for an adult or £2.50 for a child.



Those travelling by train should head to Newport City Train Station, from where it is roughly a ten minute taxi journey to ICC Wales.

How to find your way around Comic Con Wales

A map showing all the exhibitions taking place at this weekend’s event can be found on the Comic Con Wales website.



Can I bring food and drink to Comic Con Wales?





Comic Con Wales warns that bringing food into the venue will not be allowed, though visitors will be allowed to bring in a bottle of water and a light snack such as a cereal bar.

Anything substantial like sandwiches will be confiscated on entry.

A spokesman said: “ICC Wales has a range of spaces in which to refuel, including two coffee shops, hydration stations and Aspect Bar.

“There will be a wide range of food and beverage options available to purchase for the whole of the event, including catering outlets offering a variety of hot food options.”