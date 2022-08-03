POLICE have appealed to the public for help to find a missing teenager.
Rizwan Mohammed is from Newport and hasn't been seen since Monday, July 25.
The 16-year-old was last seen in Chepstow Road at around 6.30pm that day.
He is described as around six feet tall (180cm), of slim build and with short dark hair.
Rizwan was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black shorts and white socks.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200249495.
